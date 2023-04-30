QUEENSTOWN — Patrick Thompson, has retired as chairman and director of the Queenstown Bank Board, effective April 5, after serving in that position since 2014. Thompson has been on the Board of Directors since 2003.
“Queenstown Bank thanks Pat Thompson for his great contribution and guidance over the last 20 years,” said bank President Kevin Cashen. “His valuable expertise and insight have helped us continue to better serve the communities of the Eastern Shore.”
James “Jay” R. Friel III has been appointed chairman of the Board of Directors. Friel was most recently a director, serving from 2007 to present.
Friel is the fourth generation of the Friel family to serve as an officer of Queenstown Bank. His great-grandfather, SEW Friel was a director from 1907 to 1920, and director and president for a short period in 1931. His grandfather, James R. Friel was a director in 1956, then served as president from 1960 to 1983, one of the longest serving presidents in Queenstown Bank history. Friel’s father, James R. Friel Jr., served as director from 1979 to 2006 and was chairman of the Board from 2001 to 2006.
“We are excited to have Jay Friel at the helm and know that his many years of experience as a businessperson and as a director will serve our colleagues, customers and the community very well,” said Cashen.
Queenstown Bank of Maryland was established in 1899 and currently has nine branch locations within Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester counties, offering convenient, community banking with award-winning customer service.
