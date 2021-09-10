A child looks on a mass of flowers placed in the name cut-outs of the deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign.
A child looks on a mass of flowers placed in the name cut-outs of the deceased at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in New York. Americans will commemorate 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into the presidential campaign.
QUEENSTOWN — Queenstown Bank of Maryland is commemorating the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a real-time, timeline displayed as the tragic events unfolded on that day, twenty years ago.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, branch locations at Benton’s Crossing (101 Main Street, Stevensville), the Chester branch (1423 Main Street, Chester) and the Grasonville branch (3701 Main Street, Grasonville) will have digital signage reflecting on the four tragic events during the timeframe in which they occurred; the attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center (8:46 a.m.), the attach on the South Tower of the World Trade Center (9:03 a.m.), the attack on The Pentagon (9:37 a.m.) and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA (10:03 a.m.). During the remainder of Patriot Day, an American Flag and message thanking the military and first responders will also be displayed on the digital signs.
Queenstown Bank is very supportive of our local, state and federal heroes who work to keep Americans safe and encourages others to help support those who help us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.