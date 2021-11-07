From left: Assistant Branch Manager Jaime Gingell, Willow Construction’s Brock Brooks, QA Commissioner Philip L. Dumenil, Queenstown Bank Board Member Jay Friel, Queenstown Bank President/CEO Kevin Cashen, Del. Steven J. Arentz, SVP/Sr. Commercial Lender Kathy Clark, Portfolio Manager Ali Pedrick, QA Economic and Tourism Development Director Heather Tinelli and Chester Branch Manager Brian Feltz. In attendance, but not pictured were Queenstown Bank Board Members Tracy Schulz and Pat Palmer.
QUEENSTOWN – The Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the updated Chester branch of Queenstown Bank on Oct. 20. Renovations to the building were completed last November, but due to COVID concerns, a formal ribbon cutting was delayed.
The architect for the project was Keith Fisher/ Fisher Architecture in Salisbury, and the project contractor was Willow Construction in Easton. The internal signage and branding work was done by Element of Portsmouth, NH.
The design of the new interior was to create a more interactive experience with the customer by moving away from the traditional teller line to a more open “teller pod.” As the types of activities in the branches change, the new design is intended to facilitate a more personal interaction between branch personnel and the customer.
Drive-thru lanes were also enhanced to accommodate an increase in drive-up activity and a new, drive-up ATM was installed to replace the older, “walk-up” style ATM. With interior glass walls and windows, a very open concept floor plan was created while still retaining privacy as necessary.
Additional improvements to the branch include an upgraded lobby with comfortable seating, customer beverage center, digital displays for consumer information and a historical walkthrough display of Queenstown Bank’s history.
