QUEENSTOWN — Queenstown Bank of Maryland’s president and chief executive officer, Kevin B. Cashen was elected chairman-elect to the Maryland Banker’s Association at the MBA’s 126th annual meeting on June 8.
With more than 30 years of banking experience, Cashen joined Queenstown Bank of Maryland in May 2017 as president and CEO, after the retirement of J. Thomas Rhodes Jr.
Cashen began his career with Loyola Federal Savings and Loan in 1984 before moving to Signet Bank in 1985. As a Senior Vice President at Signet, Cashen led several initiatives within the real estate lending division in the Baltimore and Washington metropolitan areas. During his tenure, he founded the Real Estate Capital Markets Group to direct the bank’s commercial real estate banking efforts in capital markets.
In 2001, Cashen was appointed senior vice president of Chevy Chase Bank and president of its consumer finance subsidiary. Later, he co-managed the bank’s multibillion-dollar commercial banking division. Cashen was the founding CEO of Bay Bank and Bay Bancorp, Inc. which opened in Lutherville in 2010. He has also spent time at EasiLoans, LLC; a start-up technology company developing an online marketplace lending business focused on mortgage lending.
Cashen holds a Master of Science in Real Estate from Johns Hopkins University, Master of Business Administration from the University of Baltimore and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Finance from Mount St. Mary’s University. He has received accolades including E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year, Maryland, 2014; Smart CEO Magazine 2013 Circle of Excellence CEO Finalist and the Baltimore Business Journal’s 2011 Power 20 Top Future Leaders in Baltimore.
