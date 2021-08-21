EASTON — Tarance Bailey Sr. said plans for a Frederick Douglass mural in Easton had hit some design and logistical snags.
Bailey, a descendent of Douglass, said Easton-based engineering and architecture firm Rauch Inc. was essential to righting the ship and getting the new mural’s designs moving forward. Rauch provided free design services for a wall for the mural which is being created by artist Michael Rosata.
“They comped all of it,” said Bailey of Rauch’s pro-bono work to help the mural project come to fruition.
Easton’s new Frederick Douglass mural will debut on Sept. 4 at Idlewild Park honoring the famed abolitionist and Talbot County native.
Bailey said Rauch’s work was essential to the community project coming to life. “They are a major part of this Frederick Douglass mural being put up,” he said.
Rauch Inc. offers engineering, architecture, project management and design services to a number of major real estate development and infrastructure projects. The local company has also donated its services and expertise to other community projects across the Eastern Shore.
“I have been very fortunate to be able to establish a successful business in our community. Much of our work is with local residents and companies. It is important to return back to the community that has helped to support me and my company for the many years I have been in business,” said Bob Rauch, president and CEO of Rauch Inc.
The Easton company has also provided pro-bono civil engineering, site planning and other services for: • parking upgrades at the American Legion in Cambridge
• renovations and restoration of the historic Mount Pisgah Church for Polaris Village Ministries for education and community programs operated by BAAM (Building African American Minds).
• a new training center and burn facility for Easton Volunteer Fire Department including a burn building designed to withstand fires facility
• a planned new dog park in Easton next to the Talbot Town Shopping Center.
“Rauch Inc.’s Bill Ewald provided a detailed existing site survey of the dog park site. This was completed at the recommendation of dog park architect Charles Goebel,” said David Ferraris, who is part of the dog park effort. “The addition of Rauch Inc. to the project has added credibility, professionalism, and engineering know-how needed to ensure the dog park will provide a safe and aesthetically pleasing experience for all.”
Rauch has also done work for Avalon Foundation and the outdoor venue it opened in Easton to host concerts and events during the pandemic. Habitat Choptank is also honoring Rauch Inc. with a business partner of the year award for its community work.
“In addition to direct financial support, Rauch Inc. can also provide to the charitable and non-profit organizations valuable pro-bono professional services needed for their projects,” Rauch said. “Engineering, architectural and surveying services are needed in capital projects planned by many non-profit organizations. The money required for these services can now be used to support the important work the organizations provide to our community.”
