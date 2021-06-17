EASTON — Cliff Meredith, broker and partner with Meredith Fine Properties in Easton, has earned a top statewide ranking from a real estate industry group.
Meredith has been ranked no. 1 in the state of Maryland for total sales volume in 2020, according to new rankings by REALTrends / Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.
The America’s Best report ranks more than 14,500 real estate agents and teams. Those ranked by REALTrends / Tom Ferry are among the top one-half of 1% of 1.4 million licensed real estate agents in the country. To be included in the rankings, agents and teams must have closed at least 50 sales transactions or $20 million in closed sales volume in 2020.
