CHESTERTOWN — Jennifer Lieber and Greg Ayers have joined the Rebuilding Together Kent County board of directors.
Lieber has spent more than three decades in architecture, working on projects from homes to museums. Since 2014, her focus has been on universal design, adaptive reuse and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in buildings, parks and townscapes, according to the news release.
She serves as the administrator for the Delaware Architectural Accessibility Board and travels the country with her work as an ADA consultant.
Lieber moved to Chestertown in 2001 with her husband Chip and their sons, all three of whom now serve in the United States Army.
When asked what prompted her to join the Rebuilding Together Kent County board, Lieber said she’d been interested in the organization since 2006 but only recently felt she had time to commit to a board role, according to the news release.
She volunteers with several organizations, including Operation Enduring Warrior, but decided to take her volunteering to the next level with RTKC because she feels the nonprofit “shares her values of building a community that lifts everyone up,” according to the news release.
Ayers and his wife Jean moved to Kent County from Pennsylvania in 2018.
After 23 years as an investigator for various government and private agencies, Ayers decided to turn his lifelong passion for “do it yourself” projects into Adept Home Services, a handyman business that aims to help those without his skills for home repair and improvement.
The Ayerses were attracted to this area in large part due to their love of sailing and the opportunity to take their 27-foot sailboat around the Chesapeake Bay.
They are longtime volunteers and committed to giving back to the community they now call home.
Ayers said he is joining the RTKC board because he recognizes that he has been “very blessed in [his] life and considers it a privilege to help people that haven’t been as fortunate,” according to the news release.
Rebuilding Together Kent County is always seeking community members interested in serving on its board of directors and the committees that support the organization’s mission.
To find out more, email info@rtkc.org.
Rebuilding Together Kent County’s mission is “repairing homes, revitalizing communities, rebuilding lives,” according to its website. RTKC is dedicated to ending substandard housing.
The organization leverages gifts of time, money, skill and labor to repair and rehabilitate homes for vulnerable seniors, veterans, those living with disabilities and families who are income eligible in Kent County.
All work is done at no cost to homeowners who meet the eligibility criteria. This is an equal opportunity program. Learn more at RebuildingTogetherKCMD.org.
