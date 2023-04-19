DENTON — Food trucks circled the entrance to Red Light Liquors grand opening on 601 North Sixth Street. There was a festive energy as people purchased some bottles, got some food and had a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce on April 6. Chamber Executive Director Tracey Snyder came with the giant blue scissors and red ribbon.
“We have got a lot of people out here. We got food trucks. It is a great community event. The grand opening for Red Light Liquors. I am just really happy that the community came out to support us. Especially thanks to Tenchi and Belly Bustin Grill for coming out,” said owner RJ Ritter.
Tenchi was serving Latin chicken bowls and a pineapple juice spritzer.
“The dream is to grow as much as we possibly can. We are really just trying to do a lot for the community. And just be different. We like to work outside the box and be as creative as possible. Sean Parker from Kent Liberty, he did the logo and did a lot of the cool aesthetic. It is a family effort,” said Ritter.
The aesthetic seems like a red and white burger shop from 1955. Like a Bob’s Big Boy or a Red Robin with a darker vibe. There is a check out station that is like a cage. All the shelves are black. There is a shade of biker culture about this masculine space. There were security guards and a closed captioned TV hanging from the black ceiling. The dark gray floor is industrial poured concrete.
“We have things you are not going to find anywhere else. We try to buy some really cool eclectic bottles and craft beers and liquors. Bourbon is still hot, but the hottest thing in here is the Orange Crushes. They are a staple for here in Maryland,” Ritter said.
Orange crushes are made with orange flavored vodka, orange juice and Triple Sec topped with lemon lime soda. Garnish with an orange slice for this Ocean City creation. It is a true Maryland citrus delight. You would think that a liquor store owner would have some good cocktail suggestions. And you would be right.
“One of the big ones that we are pushing is the peanut butter and jelly shot. You take the Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey and mix it with a little blackberry liqueur and you got a peanut butter and jelly shot. We are also pushing the Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which is RumChata and Fireball mixed together,” Ritter said.
Snyder was on the scene and brought her usual positive message.
“We are excited for Red Light Liquors. They are a partner with the chamber. They give back to the community. I can’t wait to see what else they do. They own Purple Peake, Paperwork Pros and Red Light Liquors. We support everything they do because they are members of the community,” said Snyder.
“Seriously, thank you to everybody. We hope to be here for a long time. It really means a lot to us that the community supports us. We always try to give it back. I hope we have a long and prosperous time,” Ritter said.
Red Light Liquors opens at 10 a.m. daily and closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
