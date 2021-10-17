Refill Goodness owner Jenny Vedrani holds an empty bottle that might otherwise be thrown in the trash after one use. Her new business encourages people to re-use bottles like this for needs at home. It also sells biodegradable items that help protect the environment.
Refill Goodness owner Jenny Vedrani at the Kent Island Farmers Market, prior to her retail store opening in Stevensville. Vedrani has an amazing presentation on how people can reuse materials that will continue to meet their needs at home and help protect the environment.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
STEVENSVILLE — A new concept in personalizing the way people can make a change to help the environment and protect the planet has come to Stevensville. The store, Refill Goodness, owned by Jenny Vedrani, held its grand opening on Saturday. The store is located at 460 Main St., Suite 108, in Stevensville.
The concept is simple — protecting the environment, one person at a time — adds up to a community practicing reuse of materials that are often thrown away into landfills after one use, such as bottles and cans. Vedrani encourages people to save and clean a bottle that has a lid, that can be re-used for other purposes, rather than disposed of after it’s empty. Bring the bottle to her store and refill it with other items you can use within your household, including soaps for dishwashing, laundry detergent and hand soap among others.
She also has a large number of biodegradable items for household use that can be used many times, and even washed in the washing machine hundreds of times, before those items are disposed of.
One of her best selling items is a Swedish dishcloth, a multi-purpose swap that absorbs 20 times its own weight and replaces using 17 rolls of paper towels, she said. Another great seller — chemical-free laundry soap, 64 ounces will wash 120 loads, and another, toothpaste tablets. Vedrani noted 400 million toothpaste tubes are thrown into landfills yearly. Use toothpaste tablets instead to clean your teeth and make your breath smell fresh, she suggested with a smile. She also suggests using a bar of shaving soap rather than shaving cream from a can. Same results, but reduces the need to throw away one-use cans.
There’s more, but you have to come see it to believe it, she said.
