WYE MILLS — About 200 members of the Eastern Shore business community met for a regional chamber of commerce mixer at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills Wednesday evening, May 18.
It was an annual networking event until COVID-19 struck; now the event resumed after a two-year hiatus. Linda Friday, president of the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce, said the Eastern Shore chambers organized the event into a very popular regional mixer over the years.
“About 10 years ago, the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce and Kent County Chamber used to do a mixer, and we just felt that we wanted to include all our sister counties,” said Friday. “So, we now are doing a regional mixer with all five counties, with Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Dorchester and Talbot.”
Friday expressed gratitude to Chesapeake College for hosting the event every time during the 10 years the regional mixer has taken place. Reza Jafari, member of the college’s Board of Trustees, said a variety of businesses were represented at the mixer.
“We have bankers, we have schools, we have people in construction, the farming industry and people from manufacturing, so they’re coming from many different groups from the five counties,” Jafari said.
Business owners in the community are encouraged to join their local chamber.
“We have awesome resources that we can help grow your business and opportunities and benefits,” Friday said.
Lonnie Green, owner of Cardinal Construction LLC, said he enjoyed the regional networking experience and appreciated the event.
“I’m a people person, so I always love to network. I enjoy meeting people and engaging with them to grab an opportunity to meet new people,” Green said.
John Hickman, director of BEACON at Salisbury University, enjoyed networking at the event.
“This is a great event that all of the economic development and chambers of commerce from the Upper Shore get together the five counties here. We get to network with each other with the business community all in one place,” said Hickman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.