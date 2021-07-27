EASTON — A new organization formed last year aims to help local small businesses and industries via data and statistical tools that will better delineate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mid-Shore’s economy.
The Eastern Shore Economic Recovery Project presented its initial findings to the Talbot County Council July 27, showing the county pulled in $580 million in total revenue, based on sales tax receipts from August 2020 to May 2021. That’s down $74 million in a year-over-year analysis.
Researchers also found that total revenue had fallen by more than $7 billion across Maryland, and the hardest hit sectors of the economy during the pandemic include the retail sector.
The data is published on the website DelmarvaIndex.org. The website already includes economic, education and demographic statistics for the Delmarva Peninsula. But ESERP has created a portal specific for economic recovery and for tax sales and revenue, to get a better analysis of local trends.
ESERP has partnered with data specialists at Salisbury University’s Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative to gather and collect the information, which will be updated and expanded in the coming year.
Gregory Padgham, a co-manager of ESERP, said the world is “awash in data” but the project will focus on curating the numbers for accuracy and accessibility, so local governments, businesses and industries can be better informed as they recover from the pandemic.
“What can we try to do to recover from this? We need more data to realize the potential impacts,” Padgham told the Talbot County Council. “And this is not the last potential crisis, it’s always possible for us to have hurricanes, or whatever it might be. In order for us to respond to this, we need information to make actual decisions about how to respond to that.”
The Talbot County Council expressed support for the project. President Chuck Callahan and Vice President Pete Lesher, along with Councilman Corey Pack, attended the working session.
Cassandra Vanhooser, the director of economic development and tourism for Talbot County, said the group was breaking new ground.
“This takes us beyond anecdotal evidence ... to see in general which industries are most impacted,” she said. “We can sit here and tell you that restaurants are hurting or the hotels are devastated, but with data we can show you, and that to me is the most exciting thing. It’s a leap forward.”
ESERP was created in July 2020 with the help of the Mid-Shore Regional Council and the Tri-County Council for the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It is funded by a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The two-year workgroup will explore not only hard economic data, but also information gathered from local businesses. Researchers will conduct a repeated 50-question survey designed by Salisbury University’s Business Economic and Community Reach Outwork (BEACON).
The data will not only be accessible, but polished and easy to use, said Padgham.
“We try to take complex information and make it understandable so people can actually use it,” he said.
Scott Warner, the executive director of Mid-Shore Regional Council, which will use the numbers for its own economic decision making, said this is an “opportunity to look at what we can do” with data.
While the focus is on the economy and local businesses, the data could help in all sectors, including with emergency management, said Talbot County Council Manager Clay Stamp.
“As an emergency manager this is incredibly exciting. Emergency management is not an expert in anything, but it’s about knowing where to go,” he said, adding the data tool “allows us to take a pulse of what is going on and how the pandemic is affecting economic stability.”
