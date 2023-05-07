WYE MILLS — Employers hoping to build their ranks will gather at Chesapeake College for a regional job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the Health Professions and Athletics Center.
This free event will feature more than 80 regional employers interested in filling vacant positions. Businesses that have already signed on for the fair include many manufacturers, hospitality and finance companies, health care providers, and many local governments and educational entities.
The fair is sponsored by Chesapeake College, the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board and APG Media of Chesapeake.
“The area job market is still excellent on the Upper Shore, and employers are looking for both part-time and full-time candidates with all levels of experience,” said Daniel Schneckenburger, executive director of the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board. “This fair will connect job seekers, particularly soon to be high school graduates and older youth, and companies from a variety of industries in our area. It’s a great opportunity for businesses that need to fill immediate vacancies, and for job seekers who can explore multiple jobs in one event. We have the maximum number of businesses registered and have a waiting list.”
“APG Chesapeake is proud to be part of the Chesapeake Job Fair. The Chesapeake College Job Fair is a great resource for our residents and the local business community. Partnering with Chesapeake Community College on the Job Fair is part of our commitment to the residents of the communities we serve. Through partnerships we help strengthen our communities,” said Tyler Edwards of APG Media of Chesapeake.
Representatives from various programs at Chesapeake College, the USWIB, and Maryland Department of Labor will also be on hand to discuss workforce training options, some of which are eligible for grant funding.
“Chesapeake College is the hub for economic development in our service area and we’re pleased to bring employers and job candidates together for this event,” said Chesapeake College President Cliff Coppersmith. “We work closely with regional businesses and adapt our programs to prepare our students for successful employment. Our partnerships with industry leaders ensure the economic health of the Eastern Shore.”
