QUEENSTOWN — University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services recently welcomed Mikayla Mountain to its outpatient rehab teams in UM Shore Medical Pavilions at Denton and Queenstown.
Mountain joins UM Shore Regional Health from Key Healthcare -The Pines in Easton, where she had served as speech language pathologist/lead therapist since July 2022. During that time, she worked part-time at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, providing therapy to patients in acute care units as well as the Requard Center for Acute Rehabilitation.
Mountain’s experience also includes working for Chesapeake Speech Therapy Services where she provided therapy to children ages six to 12 with speech/language disorders enrolled in Queen Anne’s County public schools as well as to adult inpatients and outpatients referred by providers at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Mountain earned her Bachelor of Science degree in special education transition Programming from Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, after which she completed a Hearing and Speech Science Post-Baccalaureate Program at University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. She earned her Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology from Loyola University of Maryland in Baltimore. Prior to earning her SLP degree, Mountain worked for Queen Anne’s County Department of Health in Centreville and The Benedictine School in Ridgely.
“We are excited to have Mikayla join our rehab teams at Denton and Queenstown,” said Frank Rath, Manager, Outpatient Rehabilitation Services. “Her experience will be of great benefit to children and adults in Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties who need speech-language therapy.”
