Renowned chef, author joins Bluepoint Hospitality

Melissa Weller recently joined Bluepoint Hospitality, a collection of epicurean enterprises and boutiques in historic Easton, as the new and first chief dessert creator and master baker at the award-winning restaurant Bas Rouge.
EASTON — Melissa Weller, known for creating some of the most highly regarded artisan breads and bagels in the U.S. – spanning from San Diego to New York and Philadelphia – is bringing her talents to Easton.
Cookbook author and James Beard Award nominee for Outstanding Baker, Weller has recently joined Bluepoint Hospitality, a collection of epicurean enterprises and boutiques in historic Easton, as the new and first chief dessert creator and master baker at the award-winning restaurant Bas Rouge — expanding her repertoire and exploring the techniques of European style desserts.
Weller will then share her talents amongst the group’s other culinary establishments, from the jewel box ice cream and Champagne shop, Bonheur, to the anticipated boutique crêpe restaurant, set to open summer 2022. Bas Rouge, with dishes characterized by their contemporary and polished adaptation of traditional Viennese and European classics, sought Weller’s talents when learning of her studies abroad in Paris, then at the French Culinary Institute in New York.
Sweet, salty, savory, and acid strike a strong balance as the foundation of Weller’s desserts. She will focus on the French techniques that are ingrained in her kitchen preparations, with a strong concentration on flavor.
“I look forward to the challenge of perfecting classic, time-honored Austrian desserts, particularly Viennese layer cakes and the Sachertorte,” Weller said.
Weller joins the New York contingency of other hospitality professionals who commute every week to Easton to work in the highly designed Bluepoint Hospitality establishments, where owners say quality is of the utmost importance. This includes Natalie Tapken, wine and beverage director with a pedigree that merits all of her experience; and Ben Chekroun, a 27-year veteran of Le Bernardin, who recently received the Ordre National du Mérite, one of France’s highest civilian honors.
