EASTON — New Grounds Composting, Talbot County’s first residential composting service, is excited to announce they are now offering bi-weekly curbside pick-up across Talbot County! New Grounds Composting is committed to creating a more sustainable future by making composting easy and accessible on the Eastern Shore.
Founded in 2021, New Grounds Composting has already diverted over 10,000 pounds of food and yard waste from landfills through their successful pilot program. Now, customers pay only $18 per month for their food and yard scraps to be pick-up curbside every other week. They are rewarded with a 10-gallon bucket of nutrient-rich compost in the spring and fall and they can rest easy knowing their food scraps will never see a landfill.
Composting is a simple and effective way to reduce the amount of waste your household produces. With New Grounds Composting, customers can compost food scraps, yard waste and other organic materials without the hassle of having to do so themselves.
“We believe that everyone has a responsibility to reduce their impact on the planet, and composting is one of the easiest ways to do that. By making it accessible and convenient for everyone, we hope to inspire more people to take action and make a difference”, said founder and Talbot County native, Porter Harrington.
In addition to their residential service, New Grounds seeks to educate the community on the benefits of composting. Late last year, they worked with the students of Washington College to compost food scraps from their on-campus dining hall. They have also met with the Third Haven’s Friend’s Meeting and the Talbot County Master Gardeners to discuss their sustainable practices.
New Grounds Composting is now accepting new customers for its bi-weekly curbside pick-up service. To learn more and sign up, visit the website at https://newgroundscomposting.com/.
