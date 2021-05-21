EASTON — Roberta Lilly, MD, has returned to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton as interim medical director.
Dr. Lilly will be handling all surgical consults and surgeries related to breast cancer and other breast health issues while the search for a new director is in progress.
Lilly, a breast surgeon, served as medical director of the center for more than eight years prior to her retirement in January 2020.
She also has authored and co-authored scores of original articles, book chapters on surgical topics as well as research studies on issues related to breast cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.