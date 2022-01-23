BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Commerce announced in a Jan. 10 news release that it had approved the designation of an Enterprise Zone in Kent County encompassing more than 1,500 acres, including the town of Rock Hall.
Among the benefits of the program, eligible properties located in the Enterprise Zone may receive a 10-year real property tax credit against local taxes, and businesses that create new jobs may receive the state income tax credit.
The Maryland Department of Commerce is responsible for approving the state’s Enterprise Zones, while local governments are responsible for their administration.
Jamie Williams, Kent County’s director of economic development, is the administrator.
In applying for the designation, Kent County’s goal was to attract well-paying job opportunities, draw new investors and assist business owners currently along Rock Hall’s Main Street corridor.
The county is working to boost economic growth in the area, including recently partnering with Kent Fiber Optic Systems to build a fiber-optic broadband network throughout the county.
In addition, Main Street Rock Hall has received its 501(c)3 designation, a Sustainable Community designation from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and more than $100,000 in grants for façade and streetscape improvements.
“The tax credits offered by the Enterprise Zone designation are a vital instrument in Kent County’s toolbox to expand and attract businesses. When Chestertown received its Enterprise Zone designation in 2016, it helped to attract approximately $40 million in capital investment and added jobs in the community,” Tom Mason, president of the Kent County Commissioners, said in the news release.
Mason said the commissioners look forward to working with the Town of Rock Hall and Maryland Department of Commerce to continue the revitalization efforts within the business community.
“The Enterprise Zone designation for Rock Hall is significant to our future economic growth,” Mayor Dawn Jacobs said in the news release.
“We are actively working on expanding to a year-round destination focusing on the promotion of our heritage and history to participate in the Heritage Tourism industry,” she said. “The tax advantages of the Rock Hall Enterprise Zone together with the expansion of reasons to come to Rock Hall, provide a basis for the expansion of both services and business investments.”
Jacobs thanked the Maryland Department of Commerce and Kent County’s Department of Economic and Tourism Development for their support and efforts on behalf of Rock Hall.
Enterprise Zone applicants must meet certain economic criteria in order to qualify for the program, including high unemployment rates, regional low income rates, high poverty or population loss, or property abandonment rates.
The Town of Rock Hall and Kent County were eligible to apply based on the poverty rate of the proposed area, which is higher than the national average, according to the news release from the Department of Commerce.
The poverty rate of Rock Hall is 29.7%, while the poverty rate for the designated Kent County zone is 15.3%, placing it several percentage points above the requirements for eligibility, the news release states.
There are currently 36 Enterprise Zones across 19 jurisdictions in Maryland.
The Kent County Commissioners voted to support the Enterprise Zone application at a regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5, following a public hearing.
The night before, also following a public hearing, the Rock Hall Mayor and Council passed a resolution in support of the application.
The eligible zone is the area within Census Track 9505, which consists of property within both Rock Hall and Kent County. That’s why the municipality and county were required to apply jointly for the designation.
Businesses within the Enterprise Zone must apply for tax credits and will only receive those credits if approved by the town or county.
Property tax credits would be on the increased assessed value for expansion, renovation or capital improvements on the property. The 10-year credit consists of 80% of the eligible assessment for the first five years and decreases 10% annually each subsequent year.
Williams said income tax credits are more difficult to obtain. Those credits include a general one-time $1,000 credit for each qualified new employee.
Economically disadvantaged employees also are eligible for a three-year tax credit for each qualified new economically disadvantaged employee. Those employees would receive a $3,000 credit the first year, $2,000 the second year and $1,000 the third.
The Enterprise Zone will not affect home-based businesses; eligible businesses must be on commercial properties.
“We’ve been through a rough couple of years with COVID’s impact basically emptying our storefronts and it’s certainly coming at a good time to move forward at the end of this season and certainly next year. We’re in full support and appreciate the work that’s going into it from the county’s economic development department,” Mayor Jacobs said at the county’s Oct. 5 public hearing.
“I think this is a win-win for Rock Hall and the county,” Commissioner Mason said then. “We certainly need some win-wins in Kent County sometimes.”
MacKenzie Brady contributed to this reporting.
