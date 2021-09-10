CHESTER — Between high school pals Scott Gray and Robbie Frey, when it came time to decide in 2019 whose house would double as a licensed gun store, the obvious — or less combative — choice was Frey’s place in Centreville.
“Yeah, I got a wife and kids,” Gray said with a laugh. “She was full stop no on that one. She didn’t want strangers coming in buying guns. Well, you realize the people coming to a licensed gun dealer aren’t the people that you really need to be worried about. They’ve jumped through all the hoops.”
With the decision made, the two converted one of Frey’s extra bedrooms into RS Shooting Sports, a small — both admitted the shop would get a bit more than cramped after two or three customers piled in — but effective operation. Working weekends and weeknights after Gray’s day as a mechanic was over and Frey had finished up as an electrician, it was more than a side gig. It was a dream, a hopeful progression that would, eventually, allow them to quit their day jobs and transition into full-time business partners.
“We always had a timeline in mind,” Frey said. “But it was either this needs to be a store or our hobby has taken over our life.”
The first part of that dream came true Sept. 1, when RS Shooting Sports opened the doors to a brand new shop on Country Day Road in Chester. While a grand opening is planned for Sept. 18, the business has officially left Frey’s spare bedroom.
In their view, having each lived in different parts of the South, what Gray and Frey are offering in Maryland is much more a hospitable service than anything they’ve ever witnessed on the Eastern Shore.
“Everything was so different when you walked into a gun store in Maryland versus Florida or South Carolina or really anywhere else,” Frey said. “We figured there had to be somewhere close that offered the type of service we were looking for.”
Turns out, there really wasn’t.
Mega marts with gun walls like Bass Pro Shops were hardly intimate, big stores with big names and only big dollars on their mind. And in their experience, the mom and pop shops still hanging on were tiring and unwelcoming. The boss, being the boss, knew what customers would want, and transactions felt like the quickest way to get people out of their face.
When making the transfer to an official store — a process that, from getting the key to opening the doors to the public, took six months — a maintenance challenge arose. In Frey’s extra bedroom, a culture had been established, a certain mood. It was loose. They shared a beverage and conversation with their customers, many of them law enforcement officers. How could that couch culture be maintained in a store?
Well, the most obvious choice was to bring in a couch. It sits comfortably in between the front door and a case of duck decoys made by Frey’s mother’s boyfriend. A macho atmosphere, complete with a framed John Wayne picture, combined with leisurely amenities like a hot dog roller and a coffee machine make RS Shooting Sports as much a place of gathering as it does a place of business.
“That’s the whole thing,” Frey said. “It doesn’t have to be clinical. Not only are we trying to sell guns, we’re trying to give it a home. There’s a community in firearms.”
That approach crosses over into their business style as well. Rather than separate themselves from customers with a concrete slab, or surround themselves with display cases, Gray and Frey installed a bar top. With stools and a computer for customers to fill out paperwork, the shop feels more akin to the Apple business model than it does a gun dealership.
“The only reason we did this is because we weren’t satisfied within, I don’t know, a 45-minute drive in every direction,” Frey said. “We just kept saying that we should be better than that.”
In some kind of detached way, RS Shooting Sports feels like a dream store, drawn up by two men who had an unrealized need and decided to do something about it. For instance, they made a point of charging affordable transfer fees, which draw a lot of their business and involves online purchases being shipped to their store for pickup and processing.
And while both owners have cherished guns for many years, they recognize what works for different people is exactly that, different.
“We admit we don’t know everything,” Gray said. “So it’s a conversation, a personal one.”
The store is open 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The business is closed on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.