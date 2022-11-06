CHESTERTOWN — Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, UM Chester River Health Foundation, has been recertified as a Certified Fund Raising Executive by CFRE International. Ruehrmund joins over 5,500 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation.
Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International which include tenure in the profession, education, demonstrated fundraising achievement and a commitment to service to not-for-profit organizations. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights. Initially, candidates must pass a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills, and abilities required of a fundraising executive.
“The CFRE credential was created to identify for the public and employers those individuals who possess the knowledge, skills and commitment to perform fundraising duties in an effective and ethical manner,” said Jim Caldarola, CFRE, past chair of CFRE International. “As the certification is a voluntary achievement, the CFRE credential demonstrates a high level of commitment on the part of Ruehrmund to herself, the fundraising profession, and, the donors who are served.”
CFRE recipients are awarded certification for a three-year period. In order to maintain certification status, certificants must demonstrate on-going fundraising employment and fundraising results, and continue with their professional education. The CFRE certification signifies a confident, ethical fundraising professional.
CFRE International is an independent organization dedicated to the certification of fundraising executives by setting standards in philanthropic practice. Governed by a volunteer Board of Directors and led by a small professional staff, CFRE International consistently meets the highest standards for certification excellence and is itself accredited by the National Commission of Certifying Agencies.
