TRAPPE — Motivational speaker Linda Evans says, “Don’t just follow your dreams, ‘Chase Your Dreams to Success.’” That’s the title of her upcoming program, presented by The Conference Table Seminars and hosted by Salon Inspire, 29349 Maple Avenue in Trappe.
Kimberly Hardesty, owner of Salon Inspire, said she included the title “inspire” when she named her beauty salon 12 years ago because she wanted to “inspire others to live their best life.”
Two dates (a weeknight and a Sunday) are offered for the convenience of the attendees: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.
“This program will invite the attendees to define their dream and will discuss pathways to reach this dream,” Evans said. “Motivational theories will be applied to analyze what supports your dream and what is holding you back. Dreams of nationally known celebrities, as well as local personalities, will be revealed and how they were achieved. Learn how to define your dreams, when to defer your dreams and possibly the need to divorce your dreams, and understand when your dreams have been realized.”
This interactive program is designed to increase self-confidence, awareness, and the importance of goal-setting.
Salon Inspire has been recognized for its support of cancer research in serving women with hair styles, wigs, and make-up to help them during crucial times. Kimberly works closely with the Regional Cancer Center in Easton and has been widely recognized for her service through the years. Additionally, Salon Inspire offers business opportunities for those interested in providing hair styling and spa services at this location in Trappe.
To register for “Chase Your Dreams to Success,” call 410-476-6125. There will be light refreshments and a door prize of a free manicure.
There is a seminar fee of $35 with a discount of $5 off if you bring a friend and register two days prior to the course. Space is limited.
“Remember, if you can dream it, you can do it,” Evans said.
