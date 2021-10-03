EASTON — Talbot County Public Schools recognized employees who have achieved 20 years of service at the September Board of Education meeting.
“Every staff member in Talbot County Public Schools is valued and deserves celebration every day,” said Dr. Helga Einhorn, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “However, each year we reserve a special recognition for those staff members who have reached 20 years of dedicated service to the students of Talbot County Public Schools.”
The following distinguished staff have met this milestone and have had a positive impact on the school district and those within it:
Donna Barnhardt — special education teacher, Easton Middle. Barnhardt demonstrates a huge heart and is a strong advocate for her students and a model of what it looks like to put students first.
Catessa Cain — assistant principal, Easton Elementary. Cain is an exceptional instructional leader who is steadfast in her belief in students and in supporting her staff in providing academic excellence.
Amy Fitzhugh — third grade math teacher, St. Michaels Elementary. Fitzhugh’s love for her students and the craft of teaching shines through every day, as she continually challenges herself and shares this commitment with her students.
Lesa Hughey — second grade teacher, Easton Elementary. Hughey has been a valued member of the team by easily adapting to change, promoting equity, and honoring the multiple perspectives her students and families bring to her classroom.
Tiffany Joseph — physical education teacher, Chapel District Elementary. Known for showing initiative in supporting all students, Joseph creates a classroom environment that promotes not only students’ physical well-being but also their social-emotional development.
Kathleen Manley — sixth grade English/language arts Teacher, Easton Middle. Manley is a leader on the sixth grade team at EMS and models the collaboration necessary to ensure that students have access to consistent instruction that challenges them to grow as learners.
James Redman — curriculum supervisor for Title I and fine arts, and co-coordinator for the new teacher mentoring program. Having held many roles for TCPS, Redman has always prioritized honoring the positive each individual brings to the organization and is known for his ability to establish strong relationships.
Sindy Leiva De Reyes — instructional sssistant, Easton Elementary. A former TCPS Support Staff of the Year, Reyes’ passion for learning and inspiring success in others is at the core of all that she does to support students and families.
Nichole Schomborg — second grade teacher, Chapel District Elementary. Schomburg is known by all for going above and beyond what would be expected of an educator in meeting the needs of her students.
Debra Swann — instructional assistant, special education, Tilghman Elementary. Swann has served in many capacities as a valued instructional assistant, supporting students in their learning needs and goals.
Kelly Ulrich — pre-kindergarten teacher, St. Michaels Elementary. Ulrich’s expertise as a media specialist and her infectious love of reading is passed onto each and every one of her students, encouraging them to embrace the power that comes with reading.
Francine Wilson — bus driver. Wilson has long been a dedicated and dependable bus driver TCPS relies on to bring students to and from school safely. Supervisors say they can almost set their clocks by her route and her students know and respect the expectations she sets.
Each of these employees was to receive a certificate and a pin commemorating their service.
“Their commitment to our school district and their very important work on behalf of Talbot County students is truly exemplary,” Einhorn said.
