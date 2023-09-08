Is there a future for seaweed farming in the U.S.?
Could seaweed farming see a big global aquaculture boom — along with helping clean up ocean waters challenged by climate change and environmental degradations via natural filtering systems?
Rafael Cuevas Uribe and Rick Zechman want to find out — and see potential on both fronts.
Zechman is associate dean of marine operations and Cuevas Uribe is a fisheries biology professor at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt (Cal Poly Humboldt).
They are leading a new university effort to farm seaweed (bull kelp) off the far northern coast of California. They want to see if the U.S. can boost its overall production of seaweed — which serves as a natural cleaning filter for bodies of saltwater confronted by climate change and in need of environmental remediation.
Right now, the U.S. seaweed farming is concentrated in Maine, Hawaii and Alaska, according to the Cal Poly researchers.
U.S. kelp and seaweed production is barely a blip in a marketplace dominated by China, Indonesia and other Asian markets in a sector that is projected to grow to $14.3 billion by 2028, according to research firm IMARC Group.
The Cal Poly school created a seaweed farm in 2019 leasing space in Humboldt Bay from the local harbor district. It recently harvested a small crop of kelp from that farm.
Cuevas Uribe said the school’s operation is for research purposes.
“Our system is purely experimental. A commercial operation would be much larger,” he said.
Graduate students help work the farm and with research into its production and viability. Its most recent harvest entailed analyzing kelp planted onto various types of ropes “to test growth rates and viability” with the aim of helping “future aquaculture entrepreneurs,” according to the school.
• Marketplace and growth potential
Seaweed (or kelp) can be farmed for food and dietary uses — including sushi nori as well as for uses in soups, salads and snacks. It is an especially popular food in Asia, but could see growth as global diets look for alternatives to traditional proteins and face food insecurity challenges spurred by climate change and geopolitical conflicts.
Zechman said certain types of seaweed can be used in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals as part of compounds and ingredients. Seaweed has long had herbal and homeopathic uses.
Brooklyn-based business research firm IMARC pegs the worldwide commercial seaweed market at $7.5 billion in 2022, according to a new analysis released late last month. The group sees the industry growing to $14.3 billion by 2028 with an 11.64% annual growth rate between 2023 and 2028.
“The rising demand for seaweed in dietary supplements, owing to its nutritive content, flavor-enhancing, and weight loss properties, is primarily catalyzing the global seaweed market,” IMARC writes in its August analysis.
That bullish outlook has plenty of company.
An Aug. 30 market analysis by Redding, California-based Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd., sees significant growth potential with seaweed-based fertilizers.
“Recently, there has been a growing interest in seaweed fertilizers for higher crop production and soil quality improvement. Seaweed nutrients boost plant growth, enhance soil fertility, improve crop yield, and boost plant resistance to diseases and pests. This can reduce the need for inorganic fertilizers and pesticides, leading to safer food production,” the group writes in its research report.
Fertilizer supply chains have also been recently challenged by U.S. and European sanctions against Russia and Belarus — two of the leading fertilizer producers — over the Ukraine war.
Another August report by the World Bank sees substantial growth in the seaweed aquaculture space.
The international financial institution sees the potential for a $11.8 billion boom in growth in seaweed farming by 2031 with potential gains in using seaweeds/kelps in pet food, animal feed, nutritional supplements, protein alternatives and methane reducing additives.
“Seaweed farming demonstrates how development, climate and nature work together to generate value and uplift communities. Seaweed farming will be a source of nutrition security as well as an alternative to synthetic fertilizer,” said Martien van Nieuwkoop, World Bank’s global director for agriculture and food in a statement last month on the growth potentials.
• Helping the oceans, ecosystems and the planet
For Zechman, it’s not just about monetary gains and an industry boom. He sees more seaweed cultivation as a way to help clean up ocean waters.
He said seaweed in animal feed could reduce methane emissions from cows.
The world’s 1 billion cows produce an estimated 40% of global methane emissions through manure and ‘burping’ — a contributor to climate change, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
Seaweed-based animal feed could help reduce cow burps and flatulence.
Zechman said kelp beds off the California coast have been decreasing significantly because of a decline in sea stars. The sea stars feed on sea urchins, which feed on kelp and seaweed. More sea urchins mean less seaweed which helps keep ocean waters clean via their natural filtering.
“The technology that’s involved in starting a farm for seaweed can also be used for conservation,” he said.
• U.S. growth and market potential
So, what about the U.S. getting in on a potential seaweed boom?
Global seaweed aquaculture production has grown to 35 million tons annually. Data from FAO in 2019 showed North American seaweed production at 23,000 tons.
Ninety-eight percent of the seaweed harvested globally over the past two decades has occurred in Asia with China (57%) and Indonesia (29%) leading the marketplace, according to a 2022 study by researchers with China’s Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University.
Other major seaweed cultivating markets include South Korea, the Philippines and Japan. Isolated and food-challenged North Korea has accounted for 1.68% of the world’s seaweed farming, according to Fujian researchers’ analysis.
Currently, U.S production is barely a blip in the global marketplace.
The Western Hemisphere has only accounted for 1.36% of global seaweed/kelp farming the past two decades, according to U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization date cited in the Fujian study. Chile has accounted for 88% of the total.
That’s where the Cal Poly efforts come in, according to Cuevas Uribe and Zechman.
They want to see how their farming efforts work out and whether more cultivation can be brought to California, the Pacific coast and other domestic coastlines.
Cuevas Uribe said pollution levels and other external factors such as oil drilling and other commercial marine uses could mean the waters are not clean enough for seaweed farming for food production and other commercial uses.
But seaweed aquaculture and its natural filtering could help those same bodies of water — including the dead zones and environmentally challenged areas of the Gulf of Mexico and Chesapeake Bay, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Kelp forests can grow along coastal areas in temperate climates, such as the Puget Sound, helping fish and other marine life, according to NOAA.
Seaweed is best grown and cultivated on coastlines with inlets and protected bays.
“It requires fairly calm inland waters,” Cuevas Uribe said, pointing to places such as the Atlantic coastline of Maine. “It’s got to be sheltered waters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.