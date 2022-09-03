Left, blood donor center technicians Patryse Hill and Cat Reinheimer alongside Vicki Peterson, Lisa McCarthy, and Melissa Von Stone from Liberty Title & Escrow, prepare to kick off the blood drive at Cult Classic Brewery in Stevensville.
Left, Lisa McCarthy, Vicki Peterson, and Melissa Van Stone stand under their raffle tent supporting the community blood drive co-hosted by Cult Classic Brewery in Stevensville.
Rohry Flood of Cult Classic, steps up to the blood bus to donate.
MEGAN LOOCK
STEVENSVILLE — Liberty Title & Escrow, alongside local brewery Cult Classic, teamed up last month to host a blood drive for Luminis Health. Planned to engage the community on a more personal level, “It’s just a way to get people out and a way for us to meet people in the community because most people don’t mind giving blood,” settlement officer and Chester local Melissa Van Stone said.
Liberty Title & Escrow provides settlement services for real estate transactions across the state of Maryland on both commercial and residential properties.
The Anne Arundel Medical Center blood bus supports Luminis Health’s Blood Donor Center, and has been coming to the Chester Fire Department every eight weeks since 2015, but this is the first time doing a partnership with local businesses like Cult Classic Brewery and Liberty Title & Escrow.
Blood drives are “unusual” when companies are thinking about community engagement, settlement officer Vicki Peterson said, but since Thursdays usually engage the Stevensville community in a local farmers market, they believed the location to be ideal.
Cult Classic is known for hosting a plethora of events such as trivia nights, retro music dance parties, and upcoming events like Retro Games Night or their Drag! Birthday Extravaganza, making the space ideal to promote a positive spin on donating blood while promoting local business, the team at Liberty said. Ten dollar gift cards were given to everyone who donated blood.
Donors could also enter a raffle to win a $100 gift card to Cult Classic Brewery.
Rohry Flood, manager of Cult Classic, has been donating blood at the Chester Fire Department but said that everyone down at Cult Classic is “looking forward to doing more [blood drives], anytime we can do a pint for a pint we will.”
Residents like Marty Podelick who is new to the Stevensville area, have donated blood before, but said, “giving blood is just a good thing to do.”
Summertime and holidays are “notorious” seasons for a low blood supply, according to manager of the Bloodbank and Blood Donor Center Megan Frisk.
Frisk said that due to the shelf-life of blood being just 42 days, the need for blood is ongoing to support their care systems at Luminis Health at AAMC.
According to Van Stone, 29 people donated blood and she hopes that their partnership with the AAMC’s Blood Center and the community becomes an annual event.
