Shaper’s Poinsettia Sale raises $1,700 for Critchlow Adkins

EASTON — Rebecca Warrington, owner of Shaper’s Hair Salon, and her husband Dan Warrington, owner of Warrington Builders, held their fourth annual Poinsettia Sale in December. The sale raised $1,700 to benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers. The proceeds will be used to provide tuition assistance for qualifying families enrolled in Critchlow’s childcare programs.
“Being able to host this fundraiser every year means so much to us,” said Rebecca. “We love seeing our community spreading holiday cheer while also supporting a wonderful cause that helps area families!”
Critchlow Adkins Executive Director Cristy Morrell said she is grateful to the Warringtons for hosting this annual event in CACC’s honor. “It is so wonderful that they choose to do this for our children every year,” she said. “The proceeds from this sale help us to ensure that every family in our community has access to exceptional child care, no matter their income level. This event truly changes lives!”
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers is a nonprofit organization that provides quality, affordable, educational child care in a nurturing, safe and enriching environment. CACC offers year-round preschool programs, pre-K through 5th grade before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs at five sites located throughout Talbot County.
Critchlow Adkins also provides enrichment programming through their innovative, literature-based STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities. These fun projects teach children of all ages to use critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills, and instill in them a love of learning through play. Preschoolers at Critchlow Adkins sites also participate in the Raising a Reader Program. Each week, they take home a bag of books to read with their family. This program helps children to achieve a higher level of literacy and encourages a lifelong love of reading.
All five Critchlow Adkins sites have earned accreditation from the Maryland State Department of Education as well as EXCELS (Excellence Counts in Early Learning and School Age Care) Check Level 5 Ratings. Check Level 5 is the highest possible rating awarded to Maryland child care centers. These are voluntary processes during which child care centers undergo rigorous evaluation of their facilities and curriculums. They are graded based on a number of criteria, including the use of age-appropriate curriculum and multicultural lessons, family engagement, health and safety checks, staff credentials and classroom observations.
CACC is able to offer quality child care, enrichment programs, and tuition assistance to local families because of the generosity and financial support of individuals, businesses, and foundations in Talbot County. To learn more about Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, enroll your child in a program, or make a donation, visit www.cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.