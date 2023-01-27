Shaper’s Poinsettia Sale raises $1,700 for Critchlow Adkins

The poinsettia tree is shown on display at Shaper’s Salon.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Rebecca Warrington, owner of Shaper’s Hair Salon, and her husband Dan Warrington, owner of Warrington Builders, held their fourth annual Poinsettia Sale in December. The sale raised $1,700 to benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers. The proceeds will be used to provide tuition assistance for qualifying families enrolled in Critchlow’s childcare programs.


