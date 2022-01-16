Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers teachers and board members hold poinsettias like those sold by Shaper’s Hair Salon and Warrington Builders to provide tuition assistance. From left, front row: James Redman (board chair), Katie Schroeder (office administrator), Keieve Colbert (Easton school age site director); middle row: Rebecca “Bicky” Warrington (Shapers’ Salon owner, CACC board member), Annetta Biscoe (White Marsh site director), Julie Crocker (board member), Joann Willis (preschool teacher), Mikeya Greene and Mila Villacorta (Easton school age site teachers), Amy Michaels (program manager); back row: Ellen Wallace (assistant director), Cristy Morrell (executive director) and Tom Reynolds (board member).
EASTON — Rebecca Warrington, owner of Shaper’s Hair Salon, and her husband Dan Warrington, owner of Warrington Builders, recently finished their third annual poinsettia sale. This year’s sale raised just over $2,000 to benefit Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers. The proceeds will be used to provide tuition assistance for qualifying families enrolled in Critchlow’s child care programs.
“We are very proud to host this sale every year,” said Rebecca. “It is so fun to see so many people from our community come into the salon and purchase their poinsettias. They know that their purchase gives back to the community, so everyone is in such great spirits. It really makes the holiday season enjoyable for us.”
Critchlow Adkins Executive Director Cristy Morrell was very excited by the results of the sale. “We are so thrilled by the response to this fundraiser and are very grateful to Rebecca and Dan for hosting it once again. Our children are so fortunate to have such great support within our community,” she said.
Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers is a nonprofit organization that bills itself as providing quality, affordable, educational child care in a nurturing, safe and enriching environment. CACC offers year-round preschool programs, pre -K through fifth grade before- and after-school care and summer camp programs. Critchlow Adkins also provides literature-based educational enrichment programming through its STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) activities. These fun projects are intended to teach children of all ages to use critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills, and instill in them a love of learning through play.
CACC is able to offer quality child care, enrichment programs, and tuition assistance to local families because of the generosity and financial support of individuals, businesses and foundations in Talbot County. To learn more about Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, enroll you child in a program, or make a donation, visit www.cacckids.org or call 410-822-8061.
