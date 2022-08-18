The Biden administration and Internal Revenue Service are on the defensive over a push to hire 87,000 federal tax enforcers over the next decade and increase the number of audits.
The big question is whether the IRS will go after the wealthy and big corporations or continue its trend of focusing audits on the poor.
An analysis by Syracuse University showed “low-income wage earners with less than $25,000 in total gross receipts being audited at a rate five times higher than everyone else” in fiscal year 2021.
The analysis showed for FY 2021 the IRS conducted 306,944 audits of low-income workers compared to 13,725 audits of millionaires and billionaires.
IRS’ audits of the poor made up 46.5% of total tax audits while the federal agency’s audits of the rich dropped more than 65% since 2015, according to Syracuse researchers.
The IRS is getting a $78 billion allocation to hire more auditors and staff via the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress.
Republicans and other skeptics of the push for more IRS agents will result in increased audits of small businesses and taxpayers who don’t have armies of lawyers, lobbyists and other friends in Washington.
“When the IRS says it needs 87,000 more agents, it isn’t meant to audit the rich. It’s meant for you,” said U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas.
A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found in 2019 the IRS audited 197 poor households for every wealthy filer. Another analysis by the Congressional Budget Office estimates increased audits could generate as much as $124 billion in net revenue through 2031 with $20 billion coming from lower and middle income filers.
The Democratic administration and its allies counter that the 87,000 new IRS agents and auditors aim to resolve staffing shortage and will address a coming wave of attrition and retirements.
Progressive economist and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said the richest Americans hide as much as 20% of their income from tax collectors and the IRS’ budget has been reduced by 20% over the past decade.
Reich said 2% of the richest U.S. households were audited in 2019 down from 10% in 2010. He blames GOP pushed budget and staff cuts for the IRS’ toothless approach to high stakes audits. He argues IRS' big budget boost will help it pursue tax cheats at the top of the economic food chain.
“IRS funding is a good thing. It means the agency can go after the real freeloaders in America — the super-rich,” said Reich who has previously called the auditing focus on the poor part of a rigged system where corporations and the wealthy wield their political influence and high-priced attorney to discourage and fend off audits.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said in an Aug. 10 that she instructed the IRS not to use its additional funding “to increase the share of small businesses or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels.”
GOP and other critics are not convinced.
Some point to the very same Inflation Reduction Act bill which passed the U.S Senate only after a push by U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, to preserve lucrative carried interest federal tax breaks enjoyed by hedge funds and private equity managers.
Sinema received more than $2.25 million in campaign contributions from investment and securities industry donors from 2017 to 2022, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Her office has not yet responded to a request for comment.
The inflation bill passed earlier this month with increased IRS funding and promise of more audits but with the preservation of tax breaks for high finance.
“I think it was basically a middle finger to the American public,” said Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, faulting the promise of more IRS audits.
