Shore Leadership graduates Class of 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Shore Leadership, the premier leadership development organization on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, graduated its 2020 class on June 15 at the Hyatt in Cambridge.
Graduates, alumni and guests enjoyed a night of celebration in honor of the Class of 2020 that was delayed in its completion due to the pandemic, a news release states.
All 19 participants received their graduation certificate and award. Graduating 2020 participants included: Erin Beatty, Patricia Boos, Joseph Buckley, AnnMarie Carroll, Richard Cohoon, Alicia Dennis, Wendy Dixon, Joanne Gannon, Nathanial Garland, Kimberly Hopkins, Carrie Manuel, Lindsey McCormick, Megan Russell, Jonathan Rutkowski, Michael Salinas, Paul Silberquit, Monique Snyder, Lois Thomas and Savannah Winston.
Members of the class represented business, education, government and nonprofit agencies on the Shore.
Over the past year, Shore Leadership used a virtual format via Zoom sessions. The 2020 program theme was “How do we, as leaders on the Eastern Shore, lead in this time of uncertainty and change? How do we sustain and grow our organizations during VUCA — Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous — times?”
Leadership development sessions focused on topics such as adaptability, building strengths, coaching, creativity, emotional intelligence, leading change, managing energies, personal mission statements and transformational leadership.
Each month a leadership development topic was coupled with sessions about the complexities of businesses and organizations on the Shore. Those sessions included virtual tours of Easton Utilities facilities, the agriculture industry in Caroline County, the Harriet Tubman Museum and Blackwater Refuge and a virtual tour of NASA at Wallops Island with a presentation and discussion with astronaut Ricky Arnold.
Chair of the Shore Leadership Advisory Board of Directors Bryan Newton, vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Services at Wor-Wic Community College, presided over the graduation event and praised the participants for their perseverance in a very difficult year.
He encouraged new graduates to stay connected with Shore Leadership and to participate in committees and events throughout the year.
The graduation address was given by Shore Leadership facilitator Joe Thomas, executive director of the Stockdale Center for Ethical Leadership at the United States Naval Academy.
Thomas spoke to the graduating class alumni and guests about the concepts of passion, perseverance, grit and resilience as the important tools that leaders need to thrive in the post-pandemic world.
Shore Leadership is a leadership development program for executives and senior managers on the Shore.
The Class of 2021 still has openings available for its September launch. Scholarship funds are available.
For more information on the application process to become a member of the Shore Leadership Class of 2021, contact info@shoreleadership.org or go to www.shoreleadership.org.
