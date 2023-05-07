Beyond Plastics

MELISSA VALLIANT

BENNINGTON, VT — Beyond Plastics — a national organization founded by former EPA regional administrator Judith Enck — recently announced that Melissa Valliant and Dawn L. Henry Esq. have joined the organization as its communications director and new senior advisor, respectively.


