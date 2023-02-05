Shore Neurocognitive and Behavioral Health, an adult psychotherapy practice in Easton, recently doubled its existing space on Pintail Drive to provide additional support and services to aging adults and their caregivers on the Mid-Shore. Back row: Yvonne Liswell, FNP-BC, nurse practitioner, Maggie Black, PsyD, psychologist and partner, Jenny Jarrell, LCSW-C, therapist. Front row: Amanda Andrew, AGNP-C, nurse practitioner, Beth Parker-O’Brien, LCSW-C, MPH, founder and partner, Erin Young, office manager
EASTON — Shore Neurocognitive and Behavioral Health, an adult psychotherapy practice in Easton, recently doubled its existing space on Pintail Drive to provide additional support and services to aging adults and their caregivers on the Mid-Shore.
“It’s no secret that the demand and need for mental health services is at a critical level in our community,” said Beth Parker-O’Brien, LCSW-C, MPH, and founder and partner. “What you don’t hear as much about is the need for specific support for aging adults and their caregivers who face a unique set of challenges. This expansion will allow us to help our clients, in groups and one-on-one, to face issues such as anxiety, depression, caregiver stress and memory problems.”
Parker-O’Brien founded Shore Neurocognitive & Behavioral Health in 2017. The practice now provides traditional psychotherapy services for adults aged 20+ with specialized support and education for aging adults and their caregivers. The practice team also offers memory screening, dementia assessment and treatment, medication management, neurocognitive testing, support groups, and community conversations and training.
“We are so excited to be expanding our space, and our team,” said psychologist and partner Dr. Maggie Black. “We now have a large community room and are looking forward to resuming the group talks, conversations, and support groups that were so much a part of our practice pre-pandemic.”
Upcoming community conversations will cover topics including beating the winter blues, improving family relationships, building resilience, learning to meditate, and steps to add more meaning, purpose and community into one’s life.
“Most importantly, the expansion also allows us to add to our team to serve our community better and faster,” said Black. “When someone is suffering from anxiety or depression, waiting several weeks for an appointment can feel like forever. We are adding a psychiatric nurse practitioner and hope to add additional therapists to our practice in coming months.”
To learn more about SNBH, its services, and team of providers, visit www.snhealth.net or call 443-746-3698.
