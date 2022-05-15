CHESTERTOWN — Atlantic Security Inc. has acquired Shore Studios LLC, a drone imaging company, from founder and entrepreneur Sam Shoge.
“This is the perfect transition for Shore Studios,” John Wayne, founder and president of Atlantic Security Inc., said in a news release. “With 10 years of drone experience, three licensed drone pilots on our team along with our expertise in technology, we are not only enthusiastic, but well poised to continue what Sam created with Shore Studios,” Wayne said.
While Shore Studios will be incorporated into Atlantic Security’s services, it will remain its own entity keeping the name Shore Studios.
In addition to offering drone photography and videography services to industries including real estate, construction and agriculture, Shore Studios’ service offerings will be complimented by full video production, as well as security camera video retrieval and video enhancement for municipal agencies and the general public, according to the news release.
“As an established company, celebrating our 45th year in business, Atlantic Security Inc. has the depth and experience to expand the service area of Shore Studios, while providing excellent customer service,” Wayne said.
Shore Studios was launched in 2017 by Shoge to deliver commercial and consumer drone applications throughout the Delmarva Peninsula.
Using the latest in SUAS (small unmanned aerial system) technology, Shore Studios can capture aerial content — in the form of 4k video and high-definition photography — that is beautiful, engaging and cost effective, the news release states.
“What started off as a hobby quickly grew into a thriving business,” Shoge said in the news release. “The demand for affordable and high-quality aerial imaging had me working with the region’s largest real estate agencies, developers and institutions. I’m looking forward to seeing Shore Studios truly scale under the leadership of John and the Atlantic Security team.”
For more information on aerial imaging services for home, farm or business, contact Shore Studios at 443-406-8082 or info@shorestudios.co.
Established in 1977, Chestertown-based Atlantic Security Inc. specializes in the electronic protection for the home, farm and business. The firm is bonded, licensed and insured, and offers 24-hour service.
