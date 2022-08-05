Shore United Bank is honoring Vice President Robin O’Brien for 40 years of service.
O’Brien began her career with the Easton-based bank in August 1982 at the Dover Street branch — just two months after graduating high school. Her first position was on the front line, then became customer service representative, followed by roles as assistant branch manager and then branch manager.
For the past two decades, O’Brien has served as vice president, loan officer and relationship manager for Shore United assisting clients with new loans, managing a large loan portfolio, business development, and tackling personal banking responsibilities.
“As relationship managers, we can significantly impact our clients’ financial lives. We are confidants, counselors and cheerleaders and our clients value our guidance,” O’Brien said.
Bank leaders also touted her talents and tenure.
“Robin is one of the most caring and thoughtful individuals anyone could meet. The number of clients Robin has impacted making their dreams come true over her time with Shore United Bank is truly amazing. Robin is a major asset to our team,” says Butch Townsend, market executive for Shore United Bank.
O’Brien also serves as a board member of the Nicholas Bramble Ironman Foundation. She enjoys scrapbooking, country music and going to the beach. Robin is married (Bill O’Brien) with two daughters, Amber and Ashley O’Brien.
“I have the pleasure of working with wonderful people who share a common goal of helping people in our community with their financial needs. I have the opportunity to make people’s dreams come true, while also assisting those maneuvering financial hardships. The diversity of my position is what I enjoy most. I can finance a multimillion-dollar commercial building, help a farmer purchase an irrigation system, finance a start-up business, or a new piece of equipment and everything in between,” O’Brien said of her job and tenure at the Eastern Shore-based bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.