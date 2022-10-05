The Shore United Bank team hosted a well attended Chamber Mixer at the bank on South Fifth Avenue in Denton. From left: Laura Reeder, Amanda Stone, Kimberly Price, Ashley Heffner, Rita Mende, Aurora Hofmann, Amie Skinner and Danielle Forrest.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
There were a few chamber gentlemen enjoying a beverage. Here, from left, are Tony Holt, chamber board member, Adam Jones, chamber vice president, and Anthony Casey, chamber president.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Sue Simmons and Beth Brewster, two of Caroline County’s influential people, were found talking.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The corn hole area heated up as the mixer carried on.
DENTON — It was a who’s who of Caroline County civic activism at the Shore United Bank social on South Fifth Avenue. There was a mini pop-up tent full of delicious finger food. People were chatting, noshing and playing corn hole outside as the sun came gently down on Sept. 29.
“We are having a chamber mixer to honor our local businesses and bring more commerce to the area, thank all of our customers and the community for all of their support. We are just happy to be here and share the love with everybody,” said Laura Reeder, Shore United Bank branch manager.
Of course, any good party has to have fun food, a gracious host and a comfortable setting.
“We have chicken skewers, mozzarella skewers and bacon wrapped scallops and crab balls all from Shore Gourmet, who did all the food. The alcohol is from Denton Liquors. We tried to support local businesses as much as possible,” Reeder said.
About 40 guests milled about as the corn hole set started to heat up. Sue Simmons, director of Recreation and Parks, Stefanie Johnson, executive director of His Hope Ministries, and Amy Horne of CASA were all happily connecting. There were a few chamber gentlemen enjoying a beverage — Tony Holt on the chamber board, Adam Jones, vice president of the chamber, and Anthony Casey, president of the Chamber. David Harper, vice president of workforce and academic programs of Chesapeake College, was on the scene. Beth Brewster of Chesapeake Culinary Center, which is one the most dynamic programs in the state to help train and feed the citizens of Caroline County was seen laughing with Sue Simmons.
There were even some outreach programs by the bank being discussed.
“If any one is interested in hosting a financial literacy class, I can help. Today I did my first with His Hope Ministries. I am working with the community organizers for Greensboro Elementary and Federalsburg Elementary to develop some sort of after school like Junior Achievement Club. I am just grateful I work at a company where I can have the ability to make that impact in the community. And of course meeting all the connections that I have met in Caroline County has lead to these opportunities as well,” said Danielle Forrest, assistant branch manager and financial literacy coordinator at the bank.
Reeder pointed out some of the cool things a bank can do in a community.
“We did a pit beef to raise funds for Choptank Recovery in Greensboro. We have $780 to provide them today,” said Reeder.
Having fun and doing good seemed well acquainted at the mixer.
