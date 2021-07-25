EASTON — Shore United Bank July 19 released the annual impact data for the Vault digital education curriculum it provides to elementary students across Dorchester County in Maryland and Accomack County in Virginia.
This program supports schools and teachers as they strive to provide students with life skills like financial empowerment, mental wellness, and money skills to help them succeed both in and outside the classroom after a difficult year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
These resources were made available to schools at no cost through Shore United Bank’s relationship with EVERFI, an education technology company.
Since launching the education initiative in 2020, Shore United Bank has successfully grown its program and impact on students, schools and local communities. To date, more than 361 students have taken the course in nine schools.
Program highlights from the 2020-2021 school year include:
Reach: The program helped 361 students actively participating across nine schools.
Knowledge Gain: Students increased their scores on financial knowledge assessments by 57%.
Learning Time: Cumulatively, students completed 436 hours of learning time.
Debra Rich, chief marketing and project officer at Shore United Bank, said, “The EVERFI financial education is designed to go beyond literacy to develop financial capability. Learners build confidence and begin to develop the habits they need to support financial well-being.”
The Vault program is designed to equip students with critical financial education needed to navigate the evolving world confidently and successfully.
To learn more about the program, visit https://www.shoreunitedbank.com/everfi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.