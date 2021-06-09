DENTON — The Shore United Bank team on 850 South Fifth Avenue was showing their customers some love on Friday, June 4. People driving up to the drive-thru were given gifts in honor customer appreciation day.
There was fresh popcorn, lemonade and chilled water bottles. They even had the Shore United Bank logo on fly swatters. These black plastic weapons were in the shape of a house. The customers seemed really excited about the swatters.
Assistant Manager Danielle Forrest said, “We are giving away treats and goodies to show our customers how much we care about them. Friday is the best day because it is busy. It is nice to have a treat while you are waiting in line for the drive-thru. I enjoy seeing the smiles on the customers’ faces.”
She said Shore Party Rentals donated the popcorn and popcorn machine.
Becky Palmer is a teller and was Forrest’s partner in handing out the goods. She said, “I like getting to know our customers better on a more personal level because we get to interact with them more. They get to see our faces. Normally the window is dark and you can’t see us. I like handing out the fly swatters, because if you have someone obnoxious in your car you can go tap tap.”
One guy got off his motorcycle and kept his helmet on as he approached the ladies. His name is Bryan Michael Simpkins, but he likes to be called, “Furry.” He had a furry white tail attached in the appropriate spot.
He said, “I was curious. I saw balloons. It was a surprise, kind of refreshing, like a beacon in the midst of the pandemic.”
Two brothers, Michael and Eddie Greene, drove up in their car to do some banking. They were surprised by the gifts.
Denton branch manager Laura Reeder said, “We are very excited to show appreciation for our customers today. They mean everything to us and without them, we would not be here. In Caroline County, you need a good fly swatter.”
She kicked into banker mode and said that the bank has money to lend whether it is for a car or a house. And she is excited to be a part of the community by getting out for Pride Day next Saturday, June 12. Reeder and Forrest said in unison, “We will be there,” as they held their swatters.
