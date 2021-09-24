EASTON — A community hub since Benny Goodman was blowing his clarinet, Hill’s Drug Store has provided medicine for both the body and the soul. Its blue marquee sign lit up the sunset nights as generations of families came in for milkshakes and grilled cheeses on Dover Street. It had an irrefutable Norman Rockwell vibe and was ahead of its time by being fully integrated in the early 1960s. Everyone was welcome to the drug store, which featured a mechanical horse and soda fountain.
In the early morning hours one day last month, without fanfare, the iconic blue and white neon sign in historic downtown Easton took its leave. It was carefully lowered from the spot that it had occupied since 1945. Today, the family-owned drug store, while gone from its original site, is thriving and busier than ever at its other, larger location on Idlewild Avenue.
There are lots of memories of the Dover Street location.
“I was the luckiest kid in the world. I basically grew up in that drug store. Eating grilled cheese sandwiches, playing the pinball machine and loving every minute. It was like a home base. My family members would all meet and sit down and have lunch together. Growing up in the ‘50s, life was so different. They had a soda fountain that was a nice hang out for the teenagers,” said David Hill. “Norman Rockwell is absolutely the truth. When I think back, I remember Police Chief Wood coming in patting me on the back and asking me how I was doing.”
Mimi Hill Shannahan, pharmacist and CEO of Hills Drug Store, and granddaughter of its founder, William D. Hill, also spoke of her endearing memories. “The soda fountain used to be in the front of the store. In the ‘50s and ‘60s it had a jukebox and a horse you could ride on, and a pinball machine. It had a remember-your-weight machine for a dime. It was a jumping and jiving place. It was a lot of fun. It was just like ‘Grease’ — you knew everybody.
“There is something I am really proud of — my dad and grandfather were ahead of their time when it came to civil rights. A lot of soda fountains took their seats out so African Americans couldn’t come in an order something. In the early ‘60s my dad changed things. He served African Americans who came in. I am most proud of the way my dad and grandfather acted — they had to make a tough call. It was really sad, but it was the right thing to do,” she said.
Now it’s time for things to begin anew. The Idlewild location is more efficient, uses more technology and has a drive-thru.
“There were so many factors that led us to the decision to merge all of our services to Idlewild Avenue. After a lifetime of calling that shop our home, it was an emotionally difficult decision,” said Shannahan. “Once the decision was made to sell, we were pleased when locally owned Shore United Bank approached us about purchasing our downtown building. Our friendship and professional relationship with the former Talbot Bank began with our grandfather and has continued with every generation. Shore United Bank has been a joy to work with, and we are thrilled to have a community-centered local business moving into our beloved space.”
When the FDA announced major changes in laboratory requirements for pharmacy compounding, it quickly became apparent that the historic building on Dover Street could no longer accommodate what was required.
The family looked at options to accommodate 21st century technology at the original historic structure, but ultimately they knew it was time to make the move. Compounding requires exacting specifications, and this is a big part of what Hill’s Drug Store offers its patients. Compounded medicine is a custom-made mixture for the specific health needs of the customer.
“We had to renovate the compounding department where we make our prescriptions according to doctors’ orders. With that high ceiling at Dover Street, it became a nightmare in a historic building. So, we built it a Idlewild Avenue and moved all of our techs and compounding pharmacists over there. It just made sense to put everything under one roof,” Shannahan explained.
“The original Talbot Bank, now Shore United, Scott Beatty, approached us and said they would like to buy it. I feel so good because they have been friends with the bank. My grandfather was very close friends with the original CEO, Bill Reading. We go back to the early ‘40s working with Talbot Bank,” David Hill said.
Although the new pharmacy doesn’t have a rocking horse, the team looks forward to making new traditions.
“Three generations of kids worked at Hill’s Drug Store. My kids worked there. My grandfather, my dad and my two sisters managed Hill’s Drug Store. Most businesses don’t last that long,” Hill said.
What has become of the old neon sign? It came along with them to the new location, where it will be displayed inside, still uplifting everyone who walks in.
