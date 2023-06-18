CHESTERTOWN — Silver Linings is now open for business on High Street. The jewelry store, which opened in late May, offers a collection of sterling silver and gemstone jewelry themed around the Chesapeake Bay. The store’s exterior, which boasts an “open” flag to alert passers by, resembles a scenic summer day on the Eastern Shore; the jewelry cases in the store window are lined with paper depicting a cloudy sky, and brightly colored hot air balloons dangle over the display.
Upon entering, customers are welcomed by an open, gallery-style shop floor lined with jewelry cases for visitors to peruse at their own leisure. Additionally, there is a seating area available for guests.
Store owner Aida Leisure said when she was designing the space, she hoped that the interior would cultivate a sense of relaxation for guests.
“I think the experience is that they can flow through the store and feel that they’re in a gallery ... that it’s open and bright and nice,” Leisure said.
The store is the second Silver Linings location on the Eastern Shore. Leisure said the original location in St. Michaels opened in 2003. Silver Linings is a division of DBS Fine Jewelers, which began operating in St. Michaels in 1991. While DBS Fine Jewelers primarily sells 14-karat gold, platinum and white gold jewelry, Leisure opened Silver Linings in the hopes of catering to a different market at a more affordable price point.
While Silver Linings’ Chestertown location just opened, Leisure said she searched for a suitable storefront in the area for 20 years until she found the listing for their current space, 200 High Street, in February 2023.
There were only four months between securing the location and its opening, but Leisure said the payoff has been worth the work that was put into the space. “Opening a retail space takes a lot of decision making — physical labor, hands on, seeing the vision and making it happen,” Leisure said.
According to Leisure, the opening weeks of the location have been focused on attending to the specific desires of Chestertown customers.
“We’re definitely catering to a different audience,” Leisure said. “We’re still in the process of trying to understand what the customer here in Chestertown is looking for. What are their needs, what are the services they’re wanting.”
Because the store is dedicated to getting to know its customers and their habits, Leisure said she is already adjusted to Chestertown’s culture.
“People are extremely welcoming. They’re gracious. They come in and they’re really happy we’re here, asking questions about how we’ll be able to serve them,” Leisure said. “It’s been rewarding so far. It’s a close community, but definitely welcoming.”
Silver Linings is still evolving to fit into the local business landscape. To better cater to customers, Leisure said that the store will be expanding its jewelry repair services. After securing their bench jeweler, the Chestertown location will offer a number of services, including jewelry cleaning, repair and re-stringing.
While the business hours are subject to change, as Leisure is still feeling out the traffic flow of Chestertown businesses, Silver Linings is currently open 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
