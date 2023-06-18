Silver Linings

Now open for business on 200 High Street, Silver Linings offers an array of sterling silver and gemstone jewelry.

 PHOTO BY LIV BARRY

CHESTERTOWN — Silver Linings is now open for business on High Street. The jewelry store, which opened in late May, offers a collection of sterling silver and gemstone jewelry themed around the Chesapeake Bay. The store’s exterior, which boasts an “open” flag to alert passers by, resembles a scenic summer day on the Eastern Shore; the jewelry cases in the store window are lined with paper depicting a cloudy sky, and brightly colored hot air balloons dangle over the display.


  

