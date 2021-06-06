ANNAPOLIS — On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan congratulated six Maryland companies that were named to the 2021 Fortune 500 list , an annual ranking of the 500 largest companies in America. Three Greater Baltimore region companies made the list, marking the first time in a decade that companies in the region have been represented.
Lockheed Martin, Discovery, Marriott International, T. Rowe Price, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and McCormick all made the 67th annual list.
“This year’s Fortune 500 list is yet another sign that Maryland is home to some of the strongest and most innovative companies in the country—and the world,” said Governor Hogan. “It’s also a sign of the resilience our business community has shown after the challenges of the past year. I’m incredibly proud that these companies call Maryland home. Our state truly is open for business.”
Lockheed Martin remains at the top of the Maryland list at No. 49, with Discovery Communications at No. 290 and Marriott International at No. 293. T. Rowe Price ranked No. 447, and moved up 57 places in the list from 2020, followed by Sinclair Broadcasting, which ranks No. 465 and moved up 157 places. Rounding out the state’s Fortune 500 is McCormick, which ranks No. 482 and moved up 41 places this year.
“It’s inspiring to see that these Maryland companies are still thriving after COVID-19 rocked the world economy,” said Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “They continue to bring new jobs and increased prosperity to our state. The appearance of three new companies on the Fortune 500 list is a sign that our state remains a welcoming and supportive place to do business.”
