DENTON — Christopher Sloan recently joined Shore United Bank as vice president, relationship manager working from the Denton branch. Sloan joins Shore United Bank with 16 years of financial and banking experience, most of it focused on business development across a variety of regions.
“We’re thrilled to have Chris join our team. He understands the challenges businesses face and brings value by offering operational efficiencies to their business. His interest to connect with people and help others achieve their goals is what makes him a good community banker,” says Butch Townsend, market executive for Shore United Bank.
“I maintain a focus on all stakeholders that could be impacted through my work: customers, prospects, fellow employees, shareholders, my community, my family and myself. If I keep a focus on delivering positive outcomes to all stakeholders, I feel that truly makes a difference and I strive for that through showing up with my best effort each day,” said Sloan.
