Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday the beginning of data collection for Phase 7 of the Small Business Pulse Survey (SBPS). This experimental survey was designed and launched in April 2020 to measure the effect of changing business conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other major events such as hurricanes on our nation’s small businesses. SBPS complements existing Census Bureau data by providing detailed, near real-time information on the challenges faced by small businesses.
Phase 7 includes the cash-on-hand question from previous phases and a new question on changes to business practices as a result of the pandemic such as new or expanded use of digital technologies, changes in management practices or business strategies, new or improved goods or services, and changes to methods for production or logistics. Additional changes include removing an open-ended question and one question on exports. Phase 7 will also include information consistent with previous phases regarding operations, receipt of assistance, workplace COVID-19 vaccinations and testing requirements, supply-chain disruptions, measures of overall well-being, and expectations for recovery.
The SBPS takes only minutes to complete. Each week, it will be sent to approximately 100,000 small businesses. Over the course of nine weeks, nearly 1 million small businesses will receive an invitation to participate. This survey defines small businesses as having a single location with one to 499 employees.
SBPS results inform the public, businesses and policymakers about how changes in business operations, employment, hours, and the availability of consumer goods and services are impacting small businesses. The data will be posted every subsequent Thursday from Dec. 2 through Jan. 20, 2022. They include estimates for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the nation’s 50 most populated metropolitan statistical areas.
