EASTON — Easton-based company Smart Site Plan has found success making a clearinghouse for utilities-related data.
Smart Site Plan was initially created with desire to bring computer-aided design information out to field to team members for a local engineering firm, according to co-founder Dustin Rauch.
Rauch said the site began as a way to facilitate the use of Google Earth-type data, and has grown to be a Google-style search tool that gives that capability and more to a number of industries.
Smart Site Plan has “grown significantly” and now includes 13.5 million open source data sets from all over the world.
“We’re the Google of geographic open data,” Rauch said, and the information, while open source, is “typically very hard to find and inaccessible.”
While initially a support tool for Easton-based Rauch Inc., an engineering firm founded by Dustin’s father, Bob Rauch, the site has relevance and necessity for a range of projects, including real estate due diligence, construction, property value assessment and more.
“It’s a wide range of people who are out looking for this information,” Rauch said, including customers who are regular users and many who are “one and done,” oftentimes just looking for access to one map.
The “one and done” customers access the database through a temporary login, while the more heavy duty users access the site’s capabilities through an ongoing subscription.
“We are able to cater to people who are one and done and professional users,” Rauch said.
The information offered by Smart Site Plan is open source, meaning that the organization doesn’t have any exclusive claim to the services it offers beyond providing a superior product and being the first to market with features and capabilities that others don’t provide.
Rauch is aware of the potential for competition but said he believes the nature of the service Smart Site Plan provides will make the requisite difference.
“Any good idea is going to have a copycat,” Rauch said. The other sites, he added, bring information in a way that is not user friendly — “irrelevant, undiscoverable, unusable.”
Other clearinghouses bring information to the user, but “leaves them to their own devices,” he said.
Rauch, a civil engineer by trade and an “IT tinkerer” before receiving any kind of formal training, always had a proclivity towards technology. “I’ve always been fascinated by computers and tech,” he said, and he was ready when his father suggested forming an entity focused on developing the site.
Head software developer Sergey Mazz came aboard, and Rauch sees an upward trajectory for the company. “We are in a growth phase right now,” said Rauch, explaining the company grew beyond personal contacts in 2021 and now boasts more that 250,000 users.
Despite the growth, Rauch believes Smart Sight Plan is still in its infancy — “We’re taking things as we can,” he said.
With a home base in Easton and team members in northern Virginia, “We’re kind of all over the place and have a good rhythm with that,” Rauch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.