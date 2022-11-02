DENTON — The Caroline County Chamber of Commerce invited more than 700 participants to “Let the gouda times roll” at the 2022 Mactoberfest, macaroni and cheese competition, Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Denton.
This year’s “Big Cheese” winner was Smokin’ on the Shore, taking home the trophy and $1,000 with its queso mac and cheese with brisket served on a tortilla chip.
Chef Todd Newton said the sauce they used for the mac and cheese was the same smoked queso they use regularly for other items on their menu, then they topped it with a strip of brisket. Putting it all on a tortilla chip made it easy to serve and eat.
In addition to the overall “Big Cheese” winner, voted on by all those who attended and tried the samples, Chamber Director Tracey Snyder presented two more prizes — a Judges’ Choice and a Kids’ Choice.
The Judges’ Choice, with a $250 prize, went to The Red Shef with its deep fried bacon cheeseburger macaroni and cheese balls. The judges were County Commissioner Larry Porter; Kathleen Brenton, owner Brenton Realty; R.J. Ritter, owner Purple Peake CBD; and Mark Potter, WINX FM, Snyder said.
The Kids’ Choice went to Caroline’s in Denton with its lobster mac and cheese entry. The award also came with a $250 prize.
Votes were cast online using a QR code or at the event by dropping a chip into the cup marked with the name of one’s choice.
In all, 10 chefs created a dozen different dishes to compete for the “Big Cheese” title. Last year’s winner, Pete’s PeteZa offered a fried barbecue mac and cheese log served with both cheddar cheese and barbecue dipping sauces. Other competitors included Chef Tahya Jones with Odriews Private Chef Services, Jemeyra’s On Call Catering, the Chesapeake Culinary Center, Ridgely Ice Cream Parlor and Café, BBQ Bueno and Earth Tones Café.
Entries ran the gamut of flavors. Both Jemeyra’s and Ridgely Café offered cheesy mac and cheese choices for the purists in addition to their more exotic varieties. Earth Tones offered the only gluten-free choice.
The Chamber offered both general and VIP admission to this year’s competition. General admission guests got samples from all the chefs, and several attendees commented they were more than full by the time they finished the rounds. In addition to samples, VIP guests received swag bags, access to a VIP tent with free massages, a front-of-the-line pass and discounts to local businesses.
