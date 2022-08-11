Every day Americans, especially seniors, are deluged with repeated robocalls.
Robocalls hawking a myriad of products, warranties and services; robocalls promoting or bashing political candidates as part of endless campaign fundraising.
And, spam risk calls perpetuated by scammers and fraud rings aimed at obtaining credit card and personal information to bilk targets out of money.
The National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center estimate more than 33 million scam robocalls hit Americans smartphones and landlines every day. Those range from foreboding calls from imposters claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, banks or Amazon.
State attorney generals across are responding to the deluge of calls and consumer complaints by forming a new task force.
Earlier this month, they announced the formation of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force.
“Robocalls are more than an annoyance, they are often schemes by fraudsters and scammers with the purpose of stealing billions of dollars from unsuspecting Americans,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.
The prosecutors are aimed at telecommunications companies who enable the spam and scam calls, which often originate from foreign countries and have ties to criminal gangs and syndicates. They also issued similar statements to Maryland's Frosh.
“Robocalls are more than just a nuisance, they are used to scam seniors and defraud consumers,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Across the country, phones are ringing off the hook with robocalls that sound legitimate but are actually a fraud.” James’ office said an estimated $29.8 billion was stolen via scam calls last year nationwide.
The state attorneys general have issued 20 “civil investigation demand” to “gateway providers” responsible for telecommunications systems. Those telecom companies have a responsibility to reduce the flow of illegal calls.
“The creation of the task force is a big step forward in our fight against scam robocalls,” said Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. “These calls are universally loathed by consumers and some telecommunications companies aren’t doing what they can and should to help solve the problem. Our goal as a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is to hold providers’ feet to the fire to protect Idahoans from these frustrating and annoying interruptions.”
The task force includes attorney generals from both political parties. The foreign and clandestine nature of scam calls has made it hard to prosecute the fraud rings. That has prosecutors turning their attention to the telecom providers and systems those spammers and scammers use.
The states move follows the Federal Communications Commission instructing gateway providers who serve as U.S. conduits for international calls to do more to combat illegal robocalls.
“Foreign scammers aren’t just annoying – they steal billions of dollars from consumers each year and these gateway providers may be illegally helping them to do it,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum also issued a consumer warning July 25 of an online scam bogus email purporting to be from software firm McAfee.
“If you click on a link, it may install malware on your computer. Malware can cause your device to crash and can be used to monitor and control your online activity, steal your personal information, send spam, and commit fraud,” said Rosenblum. “And, “if you call the phone number in the email, the scammer will ask you to pay money and/or download dangerous malware onto your computer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.