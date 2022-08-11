Robocalls

A passerby uses a mobile phone while entering a subway station in Boston. Lawmakers and prosecutors have been looking at ways to help reduce the torrent of unwanted calls promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

Every day Americans, especially seniors, are deluged with repeated robocalls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.