EASTON — The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has welcomed Rashmi Benda, MD, as medical director of the Requard Radiation Oncology Center. In this role, Benda will work closely with John Mastandrea, MD, Chief of Radiation Oncology at UM SRH, to further develop the robust clinical program at the radiation therapy center with state-of-the-art technology, including brachytherapy and stereotactic radiation services.


