EASTON — The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has welcomed Rashmi Benda, MD, as medical director of the Requard Radiation Oncology Center. In this role, Benda will work closely with John Mastandrea, MD, Chief of Radiation Oncology at UM SRH, to further develop the robust clinical program at the radiation therapy center with state-of-the-art technology, including brachytherapy and stereotactic radiation services.
Benda also has joined the faculty of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. In this capacity, she will further define and implement processes to ensure that UM SRH remains fully integrated into the UM SOM radiation oncology program, the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center and the University of Maryland Medical System.
Working with Mastandrea, Mark Mishra, MD, associate director of the University of Maryland Cancer Network and director of Radiation Oncology Clinical Research, and other members of the Clinical Trial Research leadership team, Benda will promote and grow existing radiation oncology clinical trials and research protocols.
Benda is a board-certified radiation oncologist with more than 24 years of clinical experience in both private practice and academic settings. She received her medical degree from the University of Miami’s Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine, and completed an internal medicine internship at the Sinai Hospital of Detroit and a radiation oncology residency at Wayne State University, also in Detroit. Benda’s areas of expertise include clinical radiation oncology, clinical trials, and establishing and growing multidisciplinary clinics in academic and community-based cancer centers. She most recently worked for Baptist Health South Florida where she served as Chief of Breast Services at the Lynn Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology Department.
“Dr. Benda’s experience across the full range of radiation treatment techniques in cancer will be an asset to patients and colleagues at UM SRH,” said William F. Regine, MD, FASTRO, FACRO, FACRO, the Isadore and Fannie Schneider Foxman chair and professor of radiation oncology at UMSOM. “We are looking forward to having her on the UM radiation oncology team as an integral part of our academic, research, educational, and patient outreach activities.”
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Benda to the UM Shore Regional Health Cancer Program,” said Jeanie Scott, director of oncology services for UM SRH. “Her wide expertise makes her an excellent addition to the Requard Radiation Center team, and in particular, her experience in treating breast cancer will be most welcome to team members and patients in the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center.”
