St. Michaels Marina announced that they have installed and opened a new, ultramodern pump out system to serve its boating visitors and everyone else with a boat in the Town of St. Michaels and surrounding areas.
Michael Morgan, owner and operator of St. Michaels Marina, said, “After nearly four decades as a leading provider of this essential service in Talbot County, we knew we had to replace our previous 20-year-old system which finally “aged out” and stopped working.”
Realizing that the pump out system was essential for serving their customers while helping to protect the pristine natural beauty of Chesapeake Bay and the town, he needed to explore ways to finance this expensive capital improvement.
After much research, the marina was able to secure a grant of $27,000 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources through its Clean Vessel Act Program to cover the cost of purchasing and installing an Edson Peristaltic Platinum Pump Out System.
The system consists of two pumping stations serving a main pump which is connected to the Talbot County Waste System.
“We are very proud of this new state-of-the-art facility and excited that we have it ready to serve our visitors and the Town in time for the busy summer season,” Morgan said.
Previously the Marina charged $10 per pump out for boats under 40 feet and $20 for boats over 40 feet. Now Morgan intends to offer the service to his guests for free and only charge town boats $5 per pump out. The new system will be available to the public during the marina hours of operation from 8 a.m. to dusk, seven days per week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.