BALTIMORE — The attorneys general from 44 states — including Maryland’s Brian Frosh and Delaware’s Kathy Jennings — want Facebook to ditch its plans for Instagram Kids.
The social media site would be geared for kids under the age of 13. The state attorneys general have written Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arguing against a kids version of Instagram.
“Facebook’s Instagram for children is a dangerous idea,” says Attorney General Frosh. “Facebook should be working to protect children on its social media platforms, and this new app opens another door through which a very vulnerable population can be exploited.”
The state prosecutors cite worries about cyber bullying, online predators and kids seeing inappropriate content.
They also point to child protection and privacy laws and worry about child pornography online.
The letter to Zuckerberg was from a bipartisan group of state attorneys general including from the District of Columbia, New York, Texas, California, Alaska, Ohio and New Jersey.
