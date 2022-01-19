DENTON — Caroline Economic Development Director Debbie Bowden and staff recently participated with the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education through the Caroline County Public Schools. The program helps students learn what it takes to prepare for college and career, and some of those students could be eligible for higher education grants.
One component of the program takes students on tours of employers in Caroline County. Morgan Cox, CCPS coordinator, had set up a day for students to participate with Denton area businesses.
Three employers were scheduled to participate and one of them had to cancel just four days before the tour. Bowden said when Cox reached out to her to help fill the gap, her office was pleased to host the group of nearly 40 kids to talk about small business, entrepreneurship and working in the county. Bowden’s team — Kendall Teague, Chris Dorr, and Zach Blough — all stepped up and did presentations off the top of their heads to give the kids insight into what it takes to run your own business.
Bowden said she was pleased to learn their presentation was a success, “Morgan reported that a third of the students said our stop was the most interesting. More importantly, and it is something we may never know, we gave information to a student that could help them take a path to success that they would not have otherwise known.”
“I thank Morgan for thinking of us. I thank Kendall and Chris for pitching in to make the day successful. And I thank Zach for coming in completely last minute to share his views on how to be a successful business owner,” Bowden said.
If you or your business wants to learn more about helping Cox via CCPS and the Business Roundtable, reach her at 410-788-0333 or morgan@mbrt.org.
For updates on future business support follow Caroline County Economic Development on Facebook.
Caroline County Economic Development is a department within Caroline County government. Its mission is to help businesses thrive in the community. Bowden can be reached at 410-479-4188 or info@carolinebusiness.com.
