SU appoints Scherer to head counseling center

SALISBURY — Salisbury University has announced Laurie Scherer as the new director of its Student Counseling Center.
Scherer comes to SU from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, where she served as director of its Wellness Center. In that capacity, she managed operations including mental health services, medication management, psychiatric services, sexual assault advocacy and physical health center services.
In addition to overseeing clinical supervision of provisionally licensed staff and interns, she also supported two student intern groups who offered health, mental health, and advocacy to student. She earned the St. Mary’s College President’s Trailblazer Award for taking the lead on the institution’s health and wellness response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At SU, Scherer will lead the University’s Counseling Center staff in providing professional mental health services for students, including prevention efforts, assessment and treatment of psychological problems, emotional concerns, and other individual and group mental health issues.
Prior to her career in higher education, she operated a private counseling practice and served as a community health crisis and trauma counselor with Walden/Sierra, Inc.
Scherer earned her M.S. in counseling psychology from Capella University and her B.S. in psychology from Mary Washington University. She also holds a post-master’s certificate in clinical community counseling from Johns Hopkins University.
