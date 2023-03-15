EASTON — There is a saying in life that things come full circle. For a local restaurant owner Susan Leonard, this most definitely is the case. Prior to opening Sugar Buns Airport Café, Leonard was a flight attendant for TAX. Traveling the world and spending her off hours volunteering with many culinary gurus was a dream come true. Imagine the irony and delight Leonard has at owning a restaurant on the Eastern Shore’s most popular airport.
Sugar Buns started in 2007 as a small bakery in St. Michaels. After much success Leonard moved her business two years later to the Easton Airport, right off of U.S. Route 50, or as the locals know it, Ocean Gateway. With a bustling clientele of pilots, employees from the airport, locals and tourists, Sugar Bun’s diverse menu leaves everyone satisfied, according to Leonard.
Best known for its Sugar Buns, freshly made daily in-house with an all-butter dough recipe Leonard learned in France, the small café also offers a variety of other sweet treats. From its many-layer cakes with in-house small batch fresh buttercream, delicious cupcakes, and brownies, to small treats like cake pops. There is sure to be something to satisfy the sweet tooth of all ages, Leonard said,
Looking for something more savory? Sugar Buns offers an all-day breakfast menu that runs daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. With 15 varieties of Eggs Benedict, 4 egg omelets, and pancakes, the staff here guarantees customers will never leave hungry.
Have a little jet lag, maybe you aren’t a breakfast person? No problem! From homemade, organic, white meat chicken salad, fresh deli meat sliced daily, and hand-patted crab cakes Eastern Shore style – none of that filler here — Sugar Buns Airport Café offers something for everyone, Leonard said.
Sugar Buns Airport Café prides itself in being not just a destination, but an experience. “We have some of the best customers,” said Brandi, a long-time waitress for the Café. “It is like working with family here.”
There are also several new faces within the cafe who all hope to meet the town soon! Leonard and her new staff at Sugar Buns would like to invite everyone for a grand re-opening at 11 a.m. on March 17, the restaurant’s anniversary. Come over and see the newly renovated dining room, and enjoy a free sweet treat — one per customer! The town council, airport board, and other city officials are among some of the guests who will be in attendance.
The café will also have a Saint Patrick’s Day favorite, a corned beef stew — with corned beef, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes in a flavorful broth. It is sure to hit the spot and give diners the Saint Patrick’s Day vibes.
There is so much to see at the newly renovated spot, with a soon-to-debut children’s menu families can enjoy a meal while watching the planes come and go through the airport. Come on out and bring the family, or man’s best friend on the soon-to-open pet-friendly patio, and enjoy the lovely weather and fantastic food. Have it your way here, at the Airport where at Sugar Buns Airport Café, even the sky is not the limit, Leonard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.