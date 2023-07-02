CHESTERTOWN — Anyone walking down High Street might notice a new restaurant in the place of the old Dunkin’ Donuts. Adorned with a colorful clapboard and bright pink balloons, Sugar Doodles Sweet Shop is the newest ice cream store in Chestertown.
The location opened May 27 during the Chestertown Tea Party. Store owner Jennifer Brown said she was so eager to open that weekend that she launched the location without any signage, just full tubs of ice cream and a smiling staff.
Despite the lack of pre-publicity, Brown said the business’s first weeks have been a success.
“It’s been amazing. I mean, everyday you think that one day’s going to slow down, but it has not since the day we opened, which has been wonderful,” Brown said. “The town of Chestertown has just been amazing to us.”
Open every day from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., the new shop is rarely without a line. Tourists and locals alike flock to the store to try its unique menu, which features ice cream from Delaware’s Vanderwendes’ Farm Creamery. Additionally, there is a sweets counter where customers can pick up snacks like nuts, taffy and fudge.
The spot is especially popular with families, whom Brown said she had in mind when she opened the first Sugar Doodles location in Centreville in 2020. Brown wanted to create a place where her family could go to spend quality time with each other.
“I have two teenage daughters, so I wanted something that I could do with them,” Brown said. “That’s where it all kind of started from.”
Family is a core tenet of the business even down to its name, which Brown’s daughters chose to honor their family dog — a golden doodle.
While the store often sees parents and children, Brown said she wants to appeal to people of all ages through the universal language of food.
“Who doesn’t like sweets?” Brown said. “Ice cream is just fun — it’s a treat. You see families come; you see just friends come; you see date night.”
Brown’s love for dessert is apparent throughout Sugar Doodles’ menu, which features a number of creative specialty items. One of Brown’s favorite items to make, the Cereal Lover, is a vanilla and strawberry shake that is blended with Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms and topped with a Rice Krispy Treat and a Pop-Tart.
The creation of menu items like the Cereal Lover is a joy to Brown, who said she receives inspiration by strolling grocery store isles and musing about what might hold up on top of a sundae or drink.
When she is not busy concocting new menu items or scooping ice cream, Brown is working on the next Sugar Doodles location, inside the Kent Narrows Boatel. The store will be the fourth in the chain, following its predecessors in Centreville, Chester and Chestertown.
Brown cannot do the work alone and cites her staff as another force behind the Chestertown location’s successful opening.
“I have an amazing staff,” Brown said. “I’ve had such a tremendous amount of kids who want to work. A year ago you couldn’t find anyone who wanted to work.”
When asked what customers can expect when they walk into Sugar Doodles, Brown gave two answers:
“A happy staff and great ice cream.”
