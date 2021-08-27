CHESTER — Local business owner Jennifer Brown opened a second location of Sugar Doodle’s Sweet Shop Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 200 Castle Marina Road, Chester. The building is easy to spot — it’s cleverly been painted to resemble a dairy cow — and is situated next door to the original Kent Island McDonald’s located off U.S. Route 50 west. The first Sugar Doodles opened this time last year in downtown Centreville at 144 Commerce St.
The new Sugar Doodles location is open seven days a week, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Brown came up with the idea for the shop to be able to work with her daughters, McKinsey and Madison, both still in high school. The name, Sugar Doodles, came from the daughters, who love their two Golden Doodle dogs, Molly and Lily. They both find their Golden Doodles to be “sweet.” Thus, the name, and the ice cream shop serves “sweet treats.” You can even buy a small cup of ice cream for your dog.
“We wanted a business that’s fun,” Jennifer said, “and ice cream is fun!” The ice cream, sourced from Vanderwende’s, is made locally in Greenwood, Delaware, just over the Delaware state line, off Route 404, and shipped directly to Sugar Doodles.
“The cows are raised there on their farm, and the milk is used to make their ice cream,” she said. “That’s what we wanted in a premium ice cream to serve our customers. We wanted the ice cream to be something different.”
The 25 flavors of ice cream offered include everything from traditional vanilla, strawberry and chocolate to fun flavors like Holy Cow, Annie’s Apple Pie, Lemon Chiffon and Cappuccino Crunch to name just a few. Birthday Cake and Cotton Candy are fan favorites of the younger customers.
With a choice of regular cones, cups or waffle cones for the dipped ice creams — toppings abound! More toppings than you can imagine — rainbow/chocolate sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles cereal, Gummy Bears, mini chocolate chips, and Snickers bites and many more. One scoop cones begin at $3.50 for a kid, $4.50 for an adult. Add a dollar per scoop after that. Floats are $6, indulge in a classic Coke, root beer or orange. Milk shakes begin at $6.50 each. Decadent specialty milkshakes: Chocolate Madness, Celebration, S’moreo, Cereal Lover, and Peanut Butter Blast, are all $9.50 each.
If you’re craving something more, the Old School Banana Split starts at $8.50, and can go up to $10.50 for larger. There’s also the Midnight Snacker Sunday, Peanut Butter Bliss Sundae, and five different Bubble Waffles, including Very Berry, Bananarama, S’mores, Turtle and California Dream, all at $9.50 each. Edible Cookie Dough is also for sale.
Sugar Doodles also offers for sale locally made treats — fresh baked Carrie Sue’s Cupcakes, a variety of Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn, and variety of Candy Club Chocolate covered treats and hard candies.
Jennifer is no stranger to the food industry. She and her husband, Michael Brown, own O’Shucks Irish Pub in Centreville and The Pier Restaurant in downtown Annapolis.
Sugar Doodles is open year-round. During winter months, the shops also serve hot chocolate.
